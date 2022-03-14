New Scout unit will be launched near Harborough

The 1st Welland Valley Scouts are launching a new Squirrel Section for youngsters aged four and five after Easter.

Children as young as four will be able to have a lot of fun at a new Scout unit in a Harborough district village later next month.

The 1st Welland Valley Scouts are launching a new Squirrel Section for youngsters aged four and five after Easter.

They’ll be meeting up on Mondays from 5.15pm-6pm at Medbourne Village Hall.

“Every week Squirrels will gather to grow and learn their way through lots of different games and activities.

“Sessions will be packed with outdoors activities, fun, games, badges, laughter, and so much more to help our youngest members learn the skills they need for life,” said the 1st Welland Valley Scouts.

“Squirrels can achieve anything they set their minds to – and they have lots of fun along the way.

“The sessions will be a brilliant opportunity for young people and adult volunteers to take their first step into being part of Scouts.”

The Squirrel Section will include some 14-18 year olds as Young Leaders, possibly working towards DofE awards, and parent volunteers.

Debbie Billington, lead volunteer for Harborough District, said: “Volunteering will help us bring every day adventure, fun and challenge to even more young people in the area.

“This will support and challenge more young people to discover new talents, reach their potential and become active members within their communities.

“During the pandemic we have grown our youth membership but our waiting lists have grown even more,” she said.

“We can only offer more places to young people if we have the corresponding adult volunteers.

“It’s not only leaders to work directly with young people that we need but help with admin, book-keeping and record keeping.

“And what’s more we know that volunteering with the scouts is good for you.”