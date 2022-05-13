New Scout group launched in Harborough district village

Children as young as four are now being welcomed with open arms by a thriving Scout group in a Harborough district village. The red ribbon was cut by Jacker Barber, Leicestershire Scouts Youth Commissioner.

The 1st Welland Valley Scouts launched their Squirrel Section for four-five-year-olds on Monday at Medbourne Village Hall.

The first intake of 10 Squirrels spent the session having fun with a scavenger hunt and playing games as part of their All About Adventure Badge.

The excited youngsters also learned the Squirrel Promise and Songs.

Another eight Squirrels are now set to join the Drey after the half-term break.

“The sessions are a brilliant opportunity for young people and adult volunteers to take their first step into being part of the Scouts,” said the 1st Welland Valley Scouts.

As well as the four and five-year-olds, the Section includes two new adult volunteers and two 14-18-year-olds as Young Leaders.

Debbie Billington, lead volunteer for Harborough district, said: “We are thrilled to be increasing our scouting family especially with the interest we have had from parents and other adults to join our leadership teams.

“We are struggling to provide places for all the young people on our waiting lists but where adults step forward we can increase provision,” said Debbie.

“One of our newest volunteers stepped forward as he was tired of being home alone with the dog and wanted something active and worthwhile to do.

“With the shift to working from home there should be far more adults with some extra time on their hands and we want to hear from you. “No skills or prior experience is needed just a sense of fun and adventure.”

If you would like to volunteer, help out as a 14-18-year-old young leader or add your child to our waiting lists then visit the Join page on the Harborough Scouts website at: www.harboroughscouts.org.uk

You can select your preferred group and how you would like to help. You will also find contact details for each group if you want to chat instead.