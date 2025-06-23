New resident rapper ‘Miss Terious’ aims to put her stamp on Harborough’s music scene

The artist has moved to Harborough after falling in love with the town.

A female rapper is looking to shake up Harborough’s music scene after ‘falling in love’ with the town.

Ballerina-turned-artist Miss Terious recently set up home in Market Harborough and is looking to make her mark on the creative community.

Originally from Warwickshire, the 28-year-old has been making music for around five years, and is frequently played on BBC Introducing. She was also awarded the Local Hero Award at the BBC for the AIM Independent Music Awards 2022.

She revealed poetry was the inspiration behind her rapping journey.

Miss Terious is known for her mask-wearing anonymity.

She said: “I fell into music through writing poetry. I was listening to rap at the time and one day I just decided to rap one of my poems. I'd also started producing music on my laptop and put the two together.

“I fell in love with creating songs and from there developed my own style of alternative music, my singing improved through gigs – and the rest is history.”

The rapper, whose signature mask-wearing gives rise to her stage name, sustained an injury from ballet – a loss she filled by turning to poetry and music.

She added: “I wanted to make a name for myself that didn't rely on [my ballet] career, so Miss Terious was created with that in mind. Miss Terious lets my artistic side from my ballet career come out again so she feels like home in a way.”

Her move to Market Harborough has inspired her new single ‘Going East’.

She explained: “I spent a little bit of time in Market Harborough at the end of last year and completely fell in love with the scenery and atmosphere of the town. I got a new job in the East Midlands and I knew it was time for me to relocate - Market Harborough felt like the right choice. I really know the music scene inside out in Warwickshire and I wanted to spread my wings a little and have a fresh start in a town with a vibrant music scene.

“I'm really looking forward to discovering the hidden gems in town, and putting my unique mark on the music scene here as well as getting to know the other musicians.”

Her new single ‘Going East’ is available on Spotify.