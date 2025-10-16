New public park creates welcoming green space in Market Harborough

By Neil Shefferd
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:24 BST
Davidsons Homes sales manager Rebecca Bygrave and Councillor Buddy Anderson at the opening of the new play park at Wellington Place in Market Harborough
A new public park has opened in Market Harborough.

The park was opened at Davidsons Homes’ Wellington Place development by Harborough District Council vice-chairman Buddy Anderson on Saturday October 11.

Councillor Anderson cut the ribbon, which officially declared the park open, while his son was among the first children to try out the new play equipment.

Residents, invited guests and staff from Davidsons Homes attended the opening of the park, part of the development located off the Leicester Road.

Sales director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands Stephanie King said: “Green spaces like this are such an important part of what makes our developments feel welcoming and connected.

“It’s wonderful to see local families already out enjoying it, exactly what we hoped for when we first designed this area.

Cllr Anderson added: “Spaces like this bring people together and give children somewhere to make memories close to home.

“It’s great to see a new development that puts community and green space at its heart.”

