New public park creates welcoming green space in Market Harborough
The park was opened at Davidsons Homes’ Wellington Place development by Harborough District Council vice-chairman Buddy Anderson on Saturday October 11.
Councillor Anderson cut the ribbon, which officially declared the park open, while his son was among the first children to try out the new play equipment.
Residents, invited guests and staff from Davidsons Homes attended the opening of the park, part of the development located off the Leicester Road.
Sales director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands Stephanie King said: “Green spaces like this are such an important part of what makes our developments feel welcoming and connected.
“It’s wonderful to see local families already out enjoying it, exactly what we hoped for when we first designed this area.
Cllr Anderson added: “Spaces like this bring people together and give children somewhere to make memories close to home.
“It’s great to see a new development that puts community and green space at its heart.”