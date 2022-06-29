New £50,000 hydrotherapy pod is inching closer to being set up in Harborough

Carole Tilley

The specialist piece of kit is on course to be installed at Harborough Leisure Centre in the autumn – over 30 years after the charity funding it was launched.

The therapy pod has now been bought with cash raised by the Hippo Appeal but “supply chain issues” have held up the installation at the Northampton Road complex.

Matthew Hopkin, Everyone Active’s contract manager, told the Harborough Mail: “We are continuing to work on plans for a hydrotherapy pod to be installed at Harborough Leisure Centre and are pleased to say that progress is being made.

Neil O'Brien MP with Carole Tilley

“The purchase has been completed – using funds raised by the Hippo Appeal – but we are advised the build of the pod, delivery and installation will take some time to complete due to supply chain issues,” said Mr Hopkin.

“With that in mind, we hope the pod will be ready for dispatch in the autumn, but will only be able to advise on an accurate date closer to the time.

“We hope to provide further positive news on this development in the future.”

Carole Tilley, 73, who helped to launch the Hippo Appeal back in 1992, told us this afternoon: “This is absolutely brilliant.

“I just can’t wait to see the hydrotherapy pod at our busy sports centre now.

“I’ve been told that it should be set up and ready to go by October.

“So let’s just hope and pray that turns out to be true,” said Carole, of Bath Street, Market Harborough.

“We have waited almost 31 years for this.

“The Hippo Appeal must be the longest-running charity campaign anywhere in the country!

“It’s a total disgrace that it’s taken so long – it’s beyond belief.

“So many good people who have helped to raise this money have sadly already left us – including Eric Hope, a lovely man.

“But I’m so pleased that this therapy pod will soon be helping to treat local people who have been injured or are battling terrible illnesses such as arthritis,” said Carole, who has two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“This has been a very long journey that we’ve all been on.

“But after over 30 long years we’re almost there.

“I’ve staged hundreds of charity events in Harborough over the last 50 years.

“We’ve always handed over the money straight away.

“I’m organising a 10-mile walk around Market Harborough on Sunday October 9 to get behind mental health charity Mind.

“And I’m hoping that by then we’ll have the hydrotherapy pod fully up and working,” said Carole.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said last month: “I am delighted that at long last this is so close to materialising - and that the money raised over 30 years ago will finally be used for the benefit of Harborough residents.

“It really should not have taken as long as it has.

“I would once again like to thank and salute Carol Tilley for her ongoing and determined efforts towards ensuring the funds raised all those years ago are being put to good use,” said the Conservative MP.

“She has campaigned tirelessly on this for the last three decades.

“And the hydrotherapy pod will be a massive testament to her sheer hard work and the generosity of so many people who supported this project 30 years ago,” said Neil.