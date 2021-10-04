A new £40,000 equipment and maintenance building has been opened at Lutterworth Rugby Football Club.

The new building was opened by Cllr Stephen Bilbie, the chairman of Harborough District Council.

The council ploughed in £30,000 to help bankroll the club’s new asset from cash handed over by developers for investment in community services.

Martyn Holmes (president) and chairman of Harborough District Council Stephen Bilbie unveil the plaque. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“The club is grateful for the support it receives from all the local councils.

“The new building is the first stage of the rugby club’s facilities improvement plan,” said the historic rugby club.

“The plan is being developed to accommodate the expansion in women’s rugby and to provide modern facilities for the community as a whole.

“Included in the plan will be the anticipated effect of the major new housing development at Lutterworth East.