New £1.2 million community hub is set to be built in a Harborough village

An artist's impression of the new £1.2 million community hub in Great Glen.

A new £1.2 million community hub is to be built in a Harborough village after it got the go-ahead.

The new complex will get off the ground in Great Glen – and it will replace the ageing village hall and youth centre.

The blueprint is to be pushed through after Great Glen Parish Council has been given planning permission to demolish the existing buildings on Main Street.

The new initiative will also include a satellite doctors’ surgery.

The parish council has been handed almost £900,000 by Harborough District Council through the Section 106 scheme to help bankroll the project.

That’s money given by housing developers building locally to enhance and improve community facilities.