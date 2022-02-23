New primary school planned as part of new housing estate in Harborough

The new Overstone Park development

A new primary school is set to get the go-ahead in the next few months as work on a new housing estate in Market Harborough picks up pace.

The new eight-classroom school will be built on the Overstone Park development at the top of Kettering Road off the A6 on the eastern edge of the town if it gets the green light.

Retail units, a café, a community building and another 312 houses are also included in the latest chunk of the multi-million pound scheme put forward by housebuilder Davidsons to Harborough District Council.

