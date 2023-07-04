News you can trust since 1854
New president takes over at Market Harborough Rotary Club

He has been a rotarian for 20 years
By Laura Kearns
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST
Gordon Etherington hands over to Les Dodd
Gordon Etherington hands over to Les Dodd

A new president has been announced at Market Harborough Rotary Club.

Les Dodd took the reins from Gordon Etherington during an event at The Bull’s Head in Arthingworth.

Retired judge Gordon Etherington has led the club though a year which saw the club’s SwiMarathon raise £10,000, cards sold to raise money, a street collection and a coronation party. Funds have gone to local charities along with the likes of Ukraine appeal and Pakistan flood relief.

Gordon said: “I was privileged to preside over the first full Rotary year since the lockdowns and delighted with how much we managed to achieve.”

His successor is Les Dodd, who has been a Rotarian for 20 years and has been president twice before.

He is a retired Robert Smyth School teacher and a local thespian.

During his year in office he will support children’s skin charity DEBRA and the Rotary International Polio Plus charity.

