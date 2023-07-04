Gordon Etherington hands over to Les Dodd

A new president has been announced at Market Harborough Rotary Club.

Les Dodd took the reins from Gordon Etherington during an event at The Bull’s Head in Arthingworth.

Retired judge Gordon Etherington has led the club though a year which saw the club’s SwiMarathon raise £10,000, cards sold to raise money, a street collection and a coronation party. Funds have gone to local charities along with the likes of Ukraine appeal and Pakistan flood relief.

Gordon said: “I was privileged to preside over the first full Rotary year since the lockdowns and delighted with how much we managed to achieve.”

His successor is Les Dodd, who has been a Rotarian for 20 years and has been president twice before.

He is a retired Robert Smyth School teacher and a local thespian.

