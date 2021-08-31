New pastor welcomed at a Harborough church

Stuart Allen will be joining Christ Church Harborough during a special induction service on Saturday September 4.

A Market Harborough church is gearing up to welcome a new pastor.

He was the rector to a group of rural Anglican churches in the north Cotswolds.

But Stuart has now left the Church of England to take up his new post with Christ Church - an independent evangelical church.

Married to Vicki for 19 years and dad to Beth, 16, and James, 14, Stuart and his family have now moved to Market Harborough as he prepares to tackle his new challenge.

“I used to look after seven churches, but now it will just be one - so that is a significant change," said Stuart.

“But Market Harborough is also significantly larger than any of the churches we served in the Cotswolds.

“The largest village there had around 750 residents and the largest town just 4,000 - so Harborough district is much larger.

“We’re settling in really well and it’s been great to pop into the local shops and start to get to know our new community.

“As a family we love eating out and have already enjoyed food at Casa Nostra and The Three Swans Hotel.

“I love mountain biking and trail running and have started to get to grips with cycling the Brampton Valley Way - I won’t make the mistake of going into the tunnel without my lights next time!”

Stuart used to work as a recruitment consultant and taught English as a foreign language in Peru.

But the dad-of-two is now totally focused on the day-to-day ministry that comes with local church life.

“In the Cotswolds we were privileged to see small Bible-study groups start in the rural villages we served.

“It’s great to see Market Harborough is surrounded by villages and I would love to see something similar happen here,” added Stuart.

“I’m motivated to help people grow in their faith and to see the church grow into a community that becomes a light on a hill, growing in love for the Lord Jesus, for one another and for those we pray would join with us.”

Stuart’s induction service will take place in the main hall at Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, at 3pm on Saturday.

And it will be straight down to business as he takes his first Sunday service just 24 hours later.

Stuart will lead a team of elders at the church.

They have been leading Christ Church during this period without a full-time pastor.

The church meets at 3pm every Sunday afternoon in the Jubilee Hall at Market Harborough Congregational Church on the High Street.