New on-demand bus service set to be launched in Harborough

There will be five new zones connecting rural villages in the Harborough district to the town centre.

The new bookable bus service will be available next week in Market Harborough and the surrounding district.

Launched by Leicestershire County Council using government funding, and available from Monday March 17, passengers will be able to enjoy free travel on the FoxConnect service until Monday April 21.

This is part of the county-wide bus network review, with the Harborough district becoming the second location to benefit from the new FoxConnect service, following the launch of two zones in Melton.

Aided by the government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) grant, these services will support goals set out in the council’s BSIP.

Passengers will be able to travel to and from Market Harborough town centre directly from zone 4 to 7.

The new zones include:

Zone 3: Thurmaston, Somerby and Houghton on the Hill (Operated by Premier Taxis)

Zone 4: Market Harborough, Oadby & Houghton on the Hill (Operated by Premier Taxis)

Zone 5: Market Harborough, Houghton on the Hill & Uppingham (Operated by Centrebus)

Zone 6: Market Harborough, Lutterworth & Countesthorpe (Operated by Centrebus)

Zone 7: Market Harborough, Lutterworth & Kibworth Beauchamp (Operated by Centrebus)

In addition, there will be interchange points at key town centres including Uppingham, Oadby, Lutterworth, Countesthorpe, Kibworth Beauchamp and a direct connection to Thurmaston Shopping Centre.

Leicestershire FoxConnect in Market Harborough will operate Monday to Saturday, 6am – 7.30pm. Journeys can be booked up to seven days in advance through the app or the call centre on 0116 216 7756.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for Highways and Transport said: “On-demand transport options like FoxConnect are being adopted by many councils across the country. These flexible services are especially well-suited to rural areas, helping to enhance transport provision and improve accessibility across Leicestershire.”

“In Melton the FoxConnect service has been a great success, completing over 2000 journeys in just the first month. We hope that the free travel offer encourages people across the Harborough district to get on board to try the service and make it a regular part of their journeys.”

“The introduction of five new zones in Harborough will increase access to public transport and encourage onward travel, connecting timetabled bus services, bus stations and train stations. This will help us reach our goal for a more integrated travel system and support sustainable travel options for all.”

The sustainable travel team are delivering events about the new service as follows:

Smeeton Westerby, The King’s Head Pub. Thursday March 13, 10am-12pm

Saddington, The Queen’s Head Pub. Friday March 14, 10am-12pm

Fleckney Library. Friday March 14, 12pm-2pm

Any community groups, organisations or businesses who would benefit from more information can email [email protected]

The Leicestershire FoxConnect app can be downloaded from the Google Play store and the Apple App store. The call centre is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30pm, to book a journey, call: 0116 216 7756.

More information on the service, including full list of villages served can be found on the Market Harborough FoxConnect Page.