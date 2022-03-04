New murder mystery by a best-selling author near Market Harborough is poised to hit the bookshelves

Daphne Machon

The highly-anticipated new murder mystery by a best-selling author from a village near Market Harborough is poised to hit the bookshelves.

Devotees will be thrilled to know that Daphne Machon’s ‘Harry Love: Time for Murder’, the 10th book in her ever-popular Harry Love series, is out now.

It is set to go on sale at Waterstones bookshop in Market Harborough this weekend – and you can also snap it up on Amazon.

Daphne, of Arthingworth, said it will be her last Harry Love thriller after first bringing the dynamic detective and super sleuth to vivid life hunting brutal killers and other dangerous criminals over a decade ago.

“I first started writing the Harry Love books over 10 years ago.

“I’ve loved writing them, they have given me so much joy and fulfilment over the years.

“But this will be my last one because I don’t want the characters to become stale,” said the retired PE teacher.

“I did originally intend to write four and then I went up to six because so many people enjoyed reading the stories.

“But now I’ve gotten up to 10 this will definitely be my last Harry Love book!

“They are all set in Torreston, a fictional market town between Market Harborough and Northampton.

“The characters are not based on anyone I know, I’ve just made them up.

“And Harry Love is actually a woman.

“She started out as a detective inspector and worked her way up through the ranks to become a superintendent.

“I’ve always enjoyed reading crime books so I thought I’d have a go at writing them too,” said Daphne, who has four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“And I have had a wonderful time doing it.”