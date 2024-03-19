Artist's impression at the proposal stage.

A much-anticipated community centre in Lutterworth is set to officially open its doors after a two-year transformation.

The new Church Gate Community Centre, in the town’s heart, will finally welcome the community from Friday (March 22).

Town mayor David Jones will be cutting the ribbon to mark its opening after a £100,000 renovation project.

The historic centre, formerly home to the Mechanics Institute and later a museum, will host the local foodbank along with a number of activity and support groups.

Tor Berry from Lutterworth Church, which spearheaded the project, said: “The renovation journey has been pretty special and community-wide feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, but what fundamentally matters is that we have invested in the community infrastructure and the people of Lutterworth and the surrounding areas with meaningful social action.”