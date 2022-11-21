New look Great Glen Post Office reopens with new wine tasting nights, deli counter and freshly made curries

Jackie Ratcliffe cuts the ribbon with Neil O'brien MP and postmaster Mahesh Odedra.

Great Glen Post Office has flung open its doors after extensive renovations.

The store on Stretton Road has officially opened under post master Mahesh Odedra, with local customers heading to visit the new store.

It will now include wine tasting nights, a deli and freshly made curries along with the convenience shop.

Neil O'brien MP and Jackie Ratcliffe who has worked at Great Glen Post Office for 31 years.

Jackie Ratcliffe, who has worked in the shop for some 31 years, said: “We would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us in celebrating this new chapter at 11 Stretton Road.

“The whole team has worked so hard to get to this point and customers have been so loyal and patient putting up with the renovations. All of you deserve a huge pat on the back.