New live events venue planned for Lutterworth

A new live events venue could open in Lutterworth.

Lutterworth Town Council wants to extend the existing sports pavilion and community centre in Coventry Road, Lutterworth, into a building which includes a large main hall, studio and a bar.

The application, submitted to Harborough District Council, notes that the pavilion was built and funded via lottery funding almost 30 years ago. It was built to accommodate the sports groups who used the recreation ground. However, these groups have since moved to dedicated facilities and the building is mostly used as a community hall for social, recreational, sports and educational activities, plans add.

Documents state that the pavilion has been “vastly underutilised for many years and is a wasted community asset”, which is in a state of “poor repair”. Under the plan, the venue would get a single-storey front extension and the internal layout would be changed.

Operating hours would be Monday to Thursday 6am to midnight, Friday to Saturday 6am to 1:30am, and Sunday 6am to 11pm. The applicant notes there is an approved premises licence already in place which reflects these hours. The applicant said: “We feel these hours will help us serve the myriad of users who may use the community centre (e.g. before work fitness classes and performances in the evening)”.

The venue has an existing car parking space. The application is requesting that that increases to two, plus an additional disabled space. A decision is due to be made on the plan by Tuesday, June 17.