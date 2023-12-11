News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

New hub to open in Lutterworth this week, providing access to major banks

Residents can carry out cash transactions and get help for more complicated issues
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
The hub will open this weekThe hub will open this week
The hub will open this week

A banking hub is set to open in Lutterworth this week.

The hub will be based on the High Street in the former Lodge Farm Shop and opens on Friday (December 15). It will provide a counter service operated by the Post Office where customers of major banks and building societies can carry out cash transactions.

There will also be a ‘community banker’ service with staff from a different bank available on each day of the week for more complicated issues.

Monday will see Barclays at the hub, while there’s Natwest on Tuesday, Santander on Wednesday, HSBC on Thursday and Lloyds on Fridays.

Most Popular

It is being provided by Cash Access UK – a company owned and operated by nine major banks.

Chief executive Gareth Oakley said: “I’m pleased to open the new Hub in Lutterworth. We have lots of hubs across the country and the feedback is terrific. I know it’ll make a big difference to residents and businesses in the town.”

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa will be opening the hub. He said: "The Lutterworth Banking Hub is a welcome addition to the town and one I know will be welcomed by residents who will be pleased to be able to receive support from their bank without the need to travel further afield."

It comes after a raft of bank closures across the country and closer to home – with HSBC, Barclays and Natwest all announcing they would shut their doors in nearby Harborough this year and Lloyds in Lutterworth also closing for good.

Related topics:LutterworthBarclaysHSBCResidentsPost Office