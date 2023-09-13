New headteacher at LGS Stonegate in Great Glen
A new headteacher has taken over at LGS Stonegate.
Christina McCulloch was previously deputy head at The Kingsley School in Leamington where she also acted as head for a year. Prior to that she worked at Princethorpe College where she was senior head of house.
She was educated at Oakham School and at St Julian’s School in Portugal, before studying physical education with geography at the University of Warwick.
Christina said: "I am excited and honoured to be appointed to the headship of LGS Stoneygate, where I will work alongside the staff, pupils, parents and trustees to lead the school into the next chapter of its development.
"I fully recognise the strong sense of community, the embedded core values and the academic and pastoral pride that LGS Stoneygate upholds. I really look forward to immersing myself fully in the life of this vibrant school.”