New Harborough Conservative group leader elected following defeat at local elections

Jon Bateman

A new Conservative group leader has been elected to replace Cllr Phil King following a defeat at local elections.

The Tories lost seven seats - and therefore their overall majority - on the Harborough District Council (HDC) after the election on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Cllr Phil King - who has also been the leader of the council for the last four years - said he is now stepping aside, with the Tories expected to become the opposition group, as other groups discuss power-sharing options.

At the annual meeting of the Harborough District Council Conservative Councillors’ Group, Cllr Jonathan Bateman from Misterton ward was elected group leader. Cllr Simon Whelband, Kibworths ward, was elected deputy group leader.

Cllr Bateman said: "I am delighted group colleagues have placed their faith in me to lead the Conservatives on the district council, and I look forward to serving all the residents in the district.

“I would like to thank the outgoing leader, Phil King, for his service these past four years, leading the council through unprecedented times. I've no doubt that he will continue to play an active role within the new council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Clearly the future administration of the council is uncertain following the local elections last week, and whilst the Conservatives are the largest party, the council has no overall control. We have extended olive branches to the other three groups to see if we can form an administration, but it remains to be seen if they are prepared to do so.

“If we do end up being the opposition group, then we will be holding whoever is in power to account for their multiple and seemingly conflicting pledges and promises that they have made to residents during the election campaign.

“Whatever the outcome, I and my colleagues will do the best we can for residents, whether that be in leadership or in opposition.”