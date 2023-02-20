New figures cast more doubt on super prison plans near Harborough, say campaigners

The site of the proposed 'super prison' near Gartree.

New data revealing HMP Gartree is understaffed by 13 per cent has cast major doubt on the ability of the Ministry of Justice to fully staff a proposed neighbouring ‘super prison’, say campaigners.

Protesters from Gartree Action Group sent a Freedom of Information request which revealed there are 55 vacancies at the prison, with long-standing recruitment campaigns failing to attract suitable candidates.

Plans to build a new £300 million prison, the size of 13 football pitches, next to HMP Gartree were unanimously thrown out by Harborough District Council last April. But a public inquiry was held in the autumn after the Ministry of Justice appealed the decision.

Now the campaign group is questioning how prison bosses will be able to employ the 858 roles needed to operate the new jail should it get the green light.

The campaigners have also raised concerns about the impact on health services if the new prison is built, with recent visits from air and road ambulances to HMP Gartree demonstrating the need for emergency healthcare.

Group member David Hickie said: “How on earth will they be able to recruit 858 people for the super prison if it’s approved and built, when they can’t even fill 55 jobs at the existing prison? The Harborough district has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, 2.5 per cent compared with 3.7 per cent nationally. We don’t need the jobs here and they won’t be filled.

“This is just another demonstration of what a wild and ridiculous idea this whole super prison proposal is. We are also worried about how the local NHS will cope if the super prison gets approval. We had two ambulances visit HMP Gartree in the space of a week at the end of January. A new giant prison will only increase this need on a service already stretched to breaking point.”

The staff vacancies at HMP Gartree represent include 31 officer positions as well as one senior officer, one instructor, two chaplains, three custodial managers and a part-time psychotherapist. The roles do not include NHS and maintenance staff. The figures represent one vacancy for every six officers in Gartree.

The latest Ministry of Justice figures from September show there were 265 operational employees and 87 non-operational staff at Gartree, with the 55.1 vacant jobs representing 13 per cent of the total workforce required for full capacity.

Last year, group revealed that the Ministry of Justice spent £255,000 of public money on external lawyers to fight for plans for the giant prison at the public inquiry held in October. This is compared to the £27,000 legal budget of the campaign group generated through fundraising, pledges and parish council contributions.

The outcome of a public inquiry for the proposed development is expected in April.