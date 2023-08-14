The Market Harborough hub

A new ‘family hub’ has opened in Market Harborough to offer support and advice to residents.

It is one of six hubs opened by Leicestershire County Council where parents or carers of children aged up to 19 – or 25 for young people with disabilities or special educational needs – can go for help. It includes information, signposting, support and guidance on topics including parenting, family health, relationships, education and employment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Market Harborough hub is at the Children and Family Wellbeing Centre on Coventry Road.

Children and families spokeswoman, Cllr Deborah Taylor said: “We want to ensure parents and carers feel supported and know where they can turn for parenting advice all the way from conception, through the early years and into the start of adulthood. It has been great to see these spaces already used and making their mark in local communities.

“Alongside our network of Family Hub buildings, we are developing our new family hubs website as another key way to reach more families and continue our support work.”

The council was one of 12 local authorities to receive nearly £1million of grant funding when it was chosen to transform how services are delivered for families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with the family hubs there will also be smaller hubs created across Leicestershire with the network expected to be fully open by next spring.

Other hub locations will include Lutterworth and Broughton Astley.