New counselling space opened inside converted caravan in Market Harborough

It’s based at The Cube
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
The caravan has been converted into a counselling spaceThe caravan has been converted into a counselling space
The caravan has been converted into a counselling space

A caravan has been converted into a counselling space at Symington Recreation Ground.

Staff at The Cube have spent the past year renovating the space from a touring caravan to a quiet and tranquil space called ‘Eden’. The team have also created a wellbeing garden opposite which will be used to help young people in Market Harborough.

A spokeswoman said: “This will be a space that will be really beneficial in supporting those with autism, ADHD, anxiety and for those who just want a peaceful space. It will also be a project for the youth groups that take place at The Cube, who will maintain the garden as well as providing them a space where they can use their creativity.

There is also a wellbeing gardenThere is also a wellbeing garden
There is also a wellbeing garden
“This project wouldn't have been possible without the support of the local community. The staff at The Cube are extremely thankful to everyone who has helped them to create the space.

“There are still some areas to complete but it is already a space that can be used and along with the counselling caravan is already making a positive impact.”

The new space was opened at The Cube’s annual open evening and is it’s second counselling space.

The spokeswoman added: “The event was attended by representatives from local businesses, charities and schools and was an opportunity to learn more about the work that takes place at The Cube. It was also a chance to share their vision, which is to see all the young people of Market Harborough thriving in themselves, their relationships and their world.”

