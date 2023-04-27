New community hub will provide support for homeless people in and around Harborough

A new community hub which will provide support for homeless people in and around Market Harborough will be opened on Friday May 5.

The Harborough Hub is a National Lottery community funded project and a collaboration between Falcon Support Services and Beacon Care, offering advice on a range of issues, from tenancy support to mental health services for homeless people or people at risk of becoming homeless.

This project was made possible by the help of the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity who has supported the partnership with a venue.

Director Sally Flanagan said: “We believe that Beacon Care and Advice and Falcon Support Services share the same values. Both organisations aim to assist people to achieve their potential, access their rights and entitlements and understand their responsibilities. Together we can combine resources, experience, and expertise to improve the services on offer and reach a greater number of people within the Harborough district.”

Rachel Hall, deputy CEO of Falcon Support Services, said: “We are excited to be delivering the Harborough Hub in partnership with Beacon Care who have a long history of delivering services in the area. The support of Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity has enabled us to work together, from a central location, and deliver a range of support that is needed in the community.”

Community manager for Falcon Support Services Natalie Buchanan, who will be located at the Hub, said: “The hub is a community-based space where those in need within the local community can access services without judgment. We take pride in offering a person-centred approach to our support, and work collaboratively with other agencies and organisations to meet the needs of our service users”.

For those seeking support or concerned about a family member or friend, the Hub, located at 10 Fairfield Road, Market Harborough, is open Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm.

Or you can call 01858 374949 or email [email protected]

