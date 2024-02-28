The coffeeshop has opened up next to Caffè Nero.

A new coffeeshop has opened its doors in Harborough – next to coffee giant Caffe Nero.

But the Bewiched Coffee team say its location next to the popular coffee chain in The Square does not phase them.

This will be the businesses’s 17th branch overall, making use of the former Halifax which closed over two years ago.

The coffeeshop is stirring up the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bewiched engagement coach Melanie Hastings said: “We have opened on the square next door to Nero's, which some may see as an odd location, but we have the majority of our estate in similar locations. A building that has stood empty for two years, has now been put to use and beautifully fitted out.”