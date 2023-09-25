John Richardson

A new chief executive has been appointed by Harborough District Council.

John Richardson will take up the role from December 11. He has worked in local government for more than 30 years, most recently as a director with Blaby District Council and previously at Leicestershire County Council and North West Leicestershire District Council.

He comes from a background in delivering front-line leisure services, like managing leisure centres, refuse and recycling operations, environment health, planning and strategic growth.

John is a member of the Leicestershire Tourism Advisory Board, an advisor to the Active Together Board and current chair of the Leicestershire Culture Board.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “The future will be challenging as we strive to deliver the best for our community. The appointment of the new CEO is a vital cornerstone and I’m delighted John has agreed to accept the post.

“I’m looking forward to working very closely with him as we strive to deliver a great future for the whole of our community.”

John Richardson added: ‘I am delighted to be appointed as the next chief executive of Harbough District Council - a district set in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside with a blend of market towns, rural villages and farming communities.