New chief executive at Harborough District Council

He has worked in local government for some 30 years
By Laura Kearns
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST
A new chief executive has been appointed by Harborough District Council.

John Richardson will take up the role from December 11. He has worked in local government for more than 30 years, most recently as a director with Blaby District Council and previously at Leicestershire County Council and North West Leicestershire District Council.

He comes from a background in delivering front-line leisure services, like managing leisure centres, refuse and recycling operations, environment health, planning and strategic growth.

John is a member of the Leicestershire Tourism Advisory Board, an advisor to the Active Together Board and current chair of the Leicestershire Culture Board.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “The future will be challenging as we strive to deliver the best for our community. The appointment of the new CEO is a vital cornerstone and I’m delighted John has agreed to accept the post.

“I’m looking forward to working very closely with him as we strive to deliver a great future for the whole of our community.”

John Richardson added: ‘I am delighted to be appointed as the next chief executive of Harbough District Council - a district set in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside with a blend of market towns, rural villages and farming communities.

“Like all places, Harborough district has its challenges going forward, but I am excited to work with the excellent staff, elected members, parish councils, community organisations, businesses and residents to ensure we continue to deliver the very best services for everyone within the district.”

