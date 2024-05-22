New chairman receives chain of office at Harborough District Council
Outgoing chair Cllr Barbara Johnson welcomed new chairman Cllr Peter Elliot at the council’s annual meeting on Monday (May 20).
The chairman, whose role is ceremonial, represents the council at civic functions and local events around the district.
Cllr Elliott said: “I consider it a great honour to be asked to serve as chairman of Harborough District Council, and look forward to meeting as many people as possible in the district over the coming year.
“I have lived in Scraptoft all my life being educated at Thurnby C of E School and Gartree High School, Oadby, and have worked in the horticultural industry.”
Cllr Elliott was elected as a Harborough district councillor in Thurnby and Houghton ward in 2013 and was vice chairman in 2023/24. He also helped with the planning and building of Scraptoft’s new community hub.
He has been a member of Scraptoft Parish Council for the past 31 years and chaired the parish council for 29 years.
Cllr Elliott’s interests include gardening and painting, and he is an avid railway enthusiast. His chosen chair of the year will be Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.
The vice chairman will be Cllr Peter James, ward councillor for Little Bowden ward in Market Harborough.
Outgoing chairman Cllr Barbara Johnson, who represents the Logan ward in Market Harborough, thanked those who have supported her over the last year. During her time in office she fundraised for charities Living Without Abuse and the Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.