New care home in Harborough marks its latest construction milestone

The team gather with Cllr Phil King (centre) to celebrate Care UK's Oat Hill Mew Topping Out Ceremony

A care home that is set to open in Market Harborough next spring has marked its latest construction milestone.

The Care UK team and representatives from specialist design and build partners, Frontier and Clegg, were joined by the leader of the Harborough District Council, Cllr Phil King, who placed the final roof tile on the roof of Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road.

The purpose-built care home – which is expected to welcome the first residents in spring 2023 – will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 75 older people, with facilities including its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Cllr Phil King and regional director of Care UK, Dianna Coy, placing last tile on the roof

Dianna Coy, regional director for Care UK, said: “As one of the most recent additions to an expanding portfolio of residential care homes, Oat Hill Mews is the second care home to open in the East Midlands in two years, highlighting our dedication at Care UK to enhancing the provision of residential care in the area.

“As we get one step closer to opening the doors to locals, I am honoured to have been a part of this significant event. It was fantastic to welcome the leader of the Harborough District Council and once the home’s interior is complete, we can’t wait to give Councillor Phillip King the grand tour.”