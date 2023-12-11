News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

New captains start their year at Lutterworth Golf Club

They will raise money for their chosen charities over the course of the next 12 months.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
Lady captain Bridget Jenkins and Men's captain Tom Kiddie.Lady captain Bridget Jenkins and Men's captain Tom Kiddie.
Lady captain Bridget Jenkins and Men's captain Tom Kiddie.

New captains have started their year at Lutterworth Golf Club.

The three new captains have launched fundraising for their chosen charities with a competition to ‘guess the total length of the three drives’ and raffle to win a hamper. They also held a ten-hole competition for club members.

Men’s captain Tom Kiddie has been a member at the club for five years and is supporting Myeloma UK, and ladies’ captain Bridget Jenkins has been a member for 36 years and has Lutterworth and Villages Foodbank as her chosen charity. The new junior captain is 16-year-old Oliver Dempsey.

Supporters brave the elements to watch lady captain Bridget Jenkins and men's captain Tom Kiddie.Supporters brave the elements to watch lady captain Bridget Jenkins and men's captain Tom Kiddie.
Supporters brave the elements to watch lady captain Bridget Jenkins and men's captain Tom Kiddie.
Most Popular

During their year as captains the trio will see the club celebrate its 120th birthday.

A club spokeswoman said: “The captains have already started planning for a full year of activities, as we celebrate the 120th year of the club and the opening of the new clubhouse in Spring 2024.”