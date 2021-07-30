New campaign launched to bring a cinema to Harborough

Neil O’Brien, left, and Phil King outside the Old Grammar School in Market Harborough.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is launching a new campaign to bring a cinema to Market Harborough

His mission to give the town a big screen is being backed by Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough District Council.

Urging people to sign his petition calling for a new cinema, Neil said: “There is so much to see and do in Market Harborough.

“It’s a wonderful place to live and would be even better if we had a cinema in the town.

“I want to show operators there is a demand for it - so I’d encourage people to register their support via my petition below.

“Market Harborough isn’t as big as Leicester.

“So while it may not be of significant scale for one of the larger chains, such as Odeon or Showcase, there are a number of smaller and more boutique operators who we’re keen to speak to as well,” said Neil.

“We’re looking to set up some conversations between operators and the council soon.

“So it’s high time to ramp up our campaign and I really hope that local people right across Harborough will get behind this.”

Cllr King said: “The council stands ready and willing to help possible operators as much as possible in terms of assisting with possible sites, regulatory support and everything else required to make this a success.

“It would be a fantastic addition to what is already a wonderful market town.

“So the council very much looks forward to working with our local MP and other partners towards achieving this goal.”