A new awards event to recognise and celebrate the contributions of community groups and individuals in Harborough will be considered by district leaders this month.

Members of the public would be able to nominate community groups, charities, volunteers, and others who make a contribution to communities in Harborough district for specific awards.

The Harborough District Annual Community Awards would be funded from the Harborough Lotto which generates an income of around £8,000 a year.

Over the last 12 months Harborough District Council has increased investment into community focused initiatives, including a brand-new Community Development Team, a new £1million Community

Grant fund, and a range of improvements such as public realm and parks.

If agreed by the council’s Cabinet, the first awards event would take place before Christmas and would be held in the council chamber. Future events would be rotated around different venues across

the district and could be bigger, with business sponsorship being a potential source of income to cover some of the cost of the event itself.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “I’m looking forward to considering this report with Cabinet colleagues as it is a great opportunity to recognise the valuable work that takes place around the district

and sometimes goes unnoticed. This idea was put forward to the council as a suggestion and I’m delighted officers have put forward a proposal for Cabinet to consider.”

Details of the individual awards and criteria and how to nominate an individual or group would be announced in the coming weeks if the proposals are approved by Cabinet on Monday (September

9).