New award scheme to recognise Harborough’s heroes approved by district bosses
The council’s cabinet approved the Harborough District Annual Community Awards at a meeting on Monday (September 9).
Members of the public will be able to nominate community groups, charities, volunteers, and others who make a contribution to communities in Harborough district for specific awards.
And the first awards event will take place before Christmas in the council’s chamber.
Future events would be rotated around different venues across the district and could be bigger, with business sponsorship being a potential source of income to cover some of the cost of the event itself.
District council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said the awards would be an opportunity to recognise ‘the valuable work that takes place around the district.
Details of the individual awards and criteria and how to nominate an individual or group will be announced in the next few weeks.