New appeal set up by cyclists to support Ukrainian refugees has taken Harborough by storm

From left, Sophie Tupling and Vicky Potter of Amber Valley Developments, Julia Marabella, Angie Dawkins and Lynn Low of TGW, Ben Poulter and Keith Low PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A new appeal set up by cyclists to support refugees fleeing war-shattered Ukraine has taken Harborough by storm.

Scores of well-wishers from all over the area have already donated at least two van loads of vital goods to the Kibworth Easy Riders effort backing devastated Ukrainian families.

And their fundraising bid to buy essential supplies for refugees escaping the horrific Russian invasion of their homeland has more than doubled its target.

Helping to spearhead the amazing mission, Kibworth Easy Rider Keith Low told the Harborough Mail today: “We just can’t believe how well our appeal is going.

“People from Market Harborough and right across the district have been so generous.

“They have dropped off so many donations to us that we’ve already filled two vans – and we may need a third!

“I know that other appeals have been held for Ukraine in Harborough too and they’ve all gone so successfully,” said Keith, a former firefighter.

“It just goes to show how much people here feel for the Ukrainian people’s terrible plight.

“We’ve all been reduced to the brink of tears by the horrible scenes and pictures we’ve seen on TV night in night out.

“So I told my wife one night that I had to jump up and do something.

“We just want to get moving now.

“We’re setting off next Thursday (March 24) and it’s one very long drive but we hope to be on the Polish-Ukrainian border within about 24 hours.

“We’ll use the cash that’s being donated to us by so many brilliant benefactors here will help to buy more critical aid for Ukrainian men, women and children as well as ferrying a load of goods out there.”

Keith, who will be leading a tight-knit team of committed colleagues to Poland, thanked Market Harborough-based logistics firm TGW for laying on a drop-off point and storage space.

“TGW have been fantastic as have Borough Alliance Football Club.

“We’d also like to salute Ontrack Couriers in Market Harborough for supplying all the fuel for us, they’ve been great too,” he said.

You can also fire up Kibworth Easy Riders’ appeal by donating to their online fundraising page here:

Crowdfunding to Help the Ukrainian Refugees on JustGiving

The cyclists have powered past their £999 target, generating over £2,300 by 11am today.

Kibworth Easy Riders will also be transporting a massive amount of crucial aid for refugees’ pets.

People handed over hundreds of items at a last-minute stall quickly set up at Harborough Market in Market Harborough last Saturday (March 12).

The magnificent quest effort was launched by Julia Marabella, 58, after she’s been left “heartbroken” by the terrible plight of both the people and the animals of devastated Ukraine.

“The response on Saturday was absolutely staggering.

“It was just unbelievable.

“I got to the market to start up at 9am – and other stallholders had already dropped off donations,” said Julia, of Market Harborough.

“Everybody was just so brilliant.”