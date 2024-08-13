Harborough District Council is installing new and accessible benches over the next few weeks as part of making further improvements to the town centre.

The council has said the changes will make the town centre “more cohesive, accessible and welcoming for everyone”.The features of this project will include the provision of new and reuse of existing benches, alongside the installation of new accessible benches in the memorial gardens.Harborough District Council said the new benches will be designed to match the recently installed planters in the area. It said the improvements are part of wider ongoing work to revitalise Market Harborough’s central area, and added the updates reflect their commitment to “fostering a vibrant and inclusive community space”.The enhancements are funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which provides local authorities funding for communities, places, businesses, people and skills, and will include:New benches with existing plaques – New benches will be installed in the town centre, with plaques from the old benches carefully transferred to the new ones to ensure continuity and preserve local heritageReuse of existing benches – Benches that are still in good condition will be relocated ensuring sustainability and providing much-needed improvements to seating in other areas of Harborough district.Coordinated planters and seating – The new benches will be designed to match the planters recently installed in the town centre creating a more unified and aesthetically pleasing environmentAccessible benches in the Memorial Gardens – Specially designed benches that cater to the needs of disabled individuals will be installed in the Memorial Gardens ensuring that these peaceful spaces are accessible to all members of the community.Councillor Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism, said: “We are thrilled to implement these important upgrades as part of the Market Harborough Town Centre Masterplan. They will not only enhance the functionality and beauty of our town centre but also demonstrate our dedication to sustainability and accessibility for all.”The council said some temporary disruptions to traffic and pedestrian pathways may occur during installation, and added they would make every effort to ensure that there is minimal inconvenience to residents whilst the work is carried out.