New 24-hour gym set to open at former Carpetright store in Harborough
A brand new 24-hour gym is preparing to open its doors in Market Harborough.
PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, will welcome members on March 14, from 12pm at its new Rockingham Road venue.
The gym has replaced the former Carpetright store next to Halfords and six new jobs have been created.
A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Our newest club will provide members with around the clock access to low-cost, high quality fitness facilities – helping them to achieve their fitness goals and leave feeling their best.”