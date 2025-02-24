New 24-hour gym set to open at former Carpetright store in Harborough

Photo: PureGym

A brand new 24-hour gym is preparing to open its doors in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, will welcome members on March 14, from 12pm at its new Rockingham Road venue.

The gym has replaced the former Carpetright store next to Halfords and six new jobs have been created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Our newest club will provide members with around the clock access to low-cost, high quality fitness facilities – helping them to achieve their fitness goals and leave feeling their best.”