Nearly £250 raised for Harborough food bank by new town choir

They are looking for new singers to join.

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
A new Harborough choir has raised nearly £250 for the local foodbank.

Magic Voices Market Harborough was established last October, and performed their first concert at Rothwell Methodist Church.

It saw the choir joined by the fellow Magic Voices from Rugby, who are also under the leadership of director Jon Watson-Tate.

The choir chose to support the Jubilee Food Bank at the event, with nearly £250 donated by the audience. The event also raised funds for the Royal British Legion through a raffle and for the church via interval drinks sales.

Liz Mills, food bank chairwoman said: "It's brilliant to see a local group both performing and raising money for people in need to food parcels. Thank you so much for your support and singing."

The choir performed a selection of hits like Fernando, Bring Him Home and Somewhere Only We Know, finishing with a medley of Carole King songs.

And they are currently looking for new members to sign up.

Magic Voices have choirs across the country but only set up in Harborough recently. They practice at the Church of England School in Fairfield Road on a Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 9pm.

A spokesman for the choir said: “We are always keen to welcome new members. We offer a free taster session, to give prospective members a chance to find out what it's about.

“You can also see the kind of music they perform on YouTube.”

Register at magicvoices.co.uk if you are interested in joining.

