NatWest set to close its Harborough branch - saying it has 'just six regular customers'

It will shut on January 11

By Laura Kearns
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 4:25pm
The branch will be closing.
NatWest is to close its branch in Market Harborough.

The bank on St Mary’s Road will shut on January 11.

It comes shortly after Lloyds announced it would be closing its branch in nearby Lutterworth.

NatWest says with more people using mobile and internet banking, the number of customers coming to the counter has dropped by 64 per cent over three years and it now has just six regular customers.

When the bank closes the nearest branches will be Kettering or Corby.

