Nationwide celebrates 60 years in Harborough with promise 'not to abandon the town for the next four years'

Nationwide is celebrating 60 years in Market Harborough.

The building society has been in the same high street spot since 1964 when it opened as the Leicestershire Building Society before later becoming the Anglia Building Society and then Nationwide in 1987.

With many banks leaving the town centre, Nationwide marked the milestone with a promise ‘not to abandon the town’ – but it did add ‘until at least 2028’.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien visited the branch and spoke with branch manager Steven Feakin.

Mr Feakin said: “We were honoured to welcome Neil O’Brien to our branch in Market Harborough. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase how we’re committed to serving the town and communities across Britain.