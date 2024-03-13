National fraud roadshow visits Harborough ahead of stop in Lutterworth

The roadshow made a stop in Market Harborough

A national roadshow aimed at reducing fraud has come to Harborough ahead of a stop in Lutterworth.

The 'Stop, Think Fraud' campaign roadshow aims to educate people and encourage them to take a minute to stop and think when they encounter potential fraud, and before making payments or handing over personal details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specialist officers from the Leicestershire Economic Crime Unit and Regional Fraud and Cyber Protect Unit visited Harborough with the support of local officers PS Jelbert and PCSO Goodall.

Tomorrow (March 14) it will visit Bell Street car park in Lutterworth between 10.30am and 3pm.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: “Anyone can fall victim to fraud and it’s vitally important to educate and raise awareness of these types of offences.

“We would ask people to visit their nearest event and help us to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of such offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Becky Spilane, the force’s fraud vulnerability officer, added: “My role involves speaking to victims of fraud and trying to help them, so they don’t fall prey to such crimes again in the future. Raising awareness of the different types of fraud targeting the community is very important.”

“A large volume of victims are unfortunately the elderly and vulnerable and may not necessarily see the warnings we issue online. By going into the community and visiting various locations across the city and county we are making that advice and information more accessible.”

“If you know anyone who may be interested in these events, please encourage them to visit.”