Naseby fair near Harborough smashes all expectations with huge turnout

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Over 2,000 people smashed all expectations as they turned out to an all-action fete in a village near Market Harborough on Saturday.

Organisers of Naseby Village Fair expected a crowd of just 500 to pitch up at the brilliant community event.

But more than four times that many rolled up as people from all over South Leicestershire and Northamptonshire drove up to enjoy an amazing afternoon.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Officials were forced to close the car park at one stage and restrict the numbers entering the showground to comply with social distancing rules.

“It was a great event with craft stalls selling products made during lockdown, local traders just happy to be doing business again and entertainers thrilled to be in front of an audience again,” said Chris Bignell, of Naseby Village Hall Management Team.

“The companion dog show was organised by Jo Dowdy, of Three Shires Ring Craft, with over 200 dogs representing the best of pedigree breeds and novelty dogs and went really well.”

The Classic Car meet attracted over 100 extraordinary cars along with motorbikes and scooters packed with character and presence.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Spectators could also admire vehicles from the Harborough at War team - who are staging a major show at Market Harborough Showground next month.

“You could try your hand at archery, golf, skittles, walking football, hockey, tennis and many more sports.

“A popular spectacle in the event arena was the children’s egg and spoon race and the wellie-throwing competition,” said Chris.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris judged the ever-popular football keepie uppie competition.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

“Gold cup winner Trip to Paris and rescue pony Dazzle provided a dressage demonstration which was well received.

“Also parading in the arena was a horse and rider from Naseby 1645 re-enactment group in full regalia,” added Chris.

“Gymnastricks of Northampton put on a stunning display of movement to music, 47 young girls moving together in harmony.

“Northamptonshire School of Dance, which has recently moved to a new studio in Naseby, provided a ballet dance routine as well as a street dance demonstration.”

Hundreds of excited youngsters loved the bouncy castle, fairground ride, bungee trampoline and face painting.

Scores of people also lapped up free trips round the village on T154, a 1947 Northampton corporation classic bus, restored and maintained by Northampton Transport Heritage.