Mystery stranger may have saved lives during devastating pub fire in Lutterworth - now landlords want to thank him

The Lutterworth family whose lives have been impacted by the fire at The Shambles pub are urging the mystery stranger who raised the alarm to come forward, so they can thank them.

Stacey Castle, the daughter and stepdaughter of Shambles managers Denise East and George East, respectively, said, had it not been for the passer-by, the story could have been very different.

The historic 16th century pub at the heart of the town centre was devastated in a fire to its thatched roof on Monday (February 13).

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Photo: Harry Adkins

The future of the pub, which has been home for Denise and George for 14 years, remains uncertain as assessment works continue.

Thankfully, everybody in the venue on Monday, including two customers, escaped safely thanks to a passer-by who alerted the couple that the thatched roof had caught fire.

Stacey said: “If it wasn’t for the passer-by alerting us that the roof was on fire I don’t know what would have happened.

“I don’t know who that passer-by was but I can’t thank you enough. Please get in contact so I can thank you personally.

Aerial shot of the fire damage to The Shambles.

“Who knows what the situation might have been. It could have been a very different story.”

Stacey, who worked in The Shambles alongside her family for 13 years, was at a family funeral with her husband Craig when she received the devastating news.

She told the Mail: “I was being inundated with calls. I ignored them at first obviously because I was at a funeral but the next thing I know, I received a picture of the pub, from my sister Tina, completely ablaze. I was stunned. I ran out of funeral parlour and burst into tears. I drove straight back - everything was ablaze.”

She said the family is still adjusting to the catastrophic situation and taking each day as it comes, with help and support from the community, businesses and pub operator Marston’s.

“Everyone is being so helpful, providing my parents with clothes and other items and essentials. There’s a fundraiser which was only initially for £500 but it’s gone up to over £2,000. The whole town is being supportive and not just Lutterworth but surrounding villages too. I’m getting messages from people I don’t even know.

“It just shows it’s not just a pub, it’s the heart and soul of the town. I’ve heard all sorts of stories during my time there. People have met friends there and their partners. It’s where people have had their first drink. We hold charity events music festivals and games.”

Stacey revealed she is struggling to keep on top of messages but assures the community she and her family are thankful.

“We can’t thank them enough. I’m not ignoring messages, I’m just so overwhelmed and exhausted trying to support my family; emotions are running high but we’re so grateful for the support of Lutterworth and surrounding communities.

“I’d also like to give a shout out to the person who raised the alarm because things could have been so much worse, and to my friend Nathan Green who started the Just Giving fundraiser.”

