Mum and sons conquer second mountain in three peaks challenge for autism charity

Leah said the feeling of getting to the top was like 'when the boys achieve something that we once never thought was possible'.

A Harborough mum and her sons have conquered a second mountain as part of their three peak challenge.

Leah Worsley and Oliver, Thomas and Jack climbed Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, to raise money for Autism Together following their successful journey up Snowdon last June.

The charity was chosen since Oliver and Jack both have autism and other additional needs. Jack has been out of education nearly a year due to his difficulties and limited places available in specialist provisions.

Oliver, Thomas and Jack having a well-earned rest.

Leah said: “He’s a very active little boy, so climbing a mountain helped to burn some of his energy!

“We wanted to inspire others, support those in need and help people to understand that they are not alone. And I wanted to encourage the boys to reach their potential and realise they can achieve absolutely anything.”

Altogether the family has raised £730 altogether, and £165 of their latest £500 target. Leah said the second climb was ‘definitely harder’.

The mum-of-three added: “Our lives have been very much a mountain climb; the journey is hard and often unforgiving. When you think you’re almost there, you realise there’s always that little bit further to go and sometimes it feels like the climb will never end. But reaching the top is the most amazing feeling, a little like the feeling we have when the boys achieve something that we once never thought was possible.

“I am super proud of them. Absolute little soldiers, all three of them.”