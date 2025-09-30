Mud, sweat and tears: Friends complete gruelling challenge in memory of Maddie Burnham

A group of friends have completed a gruelling challenge in memory of Maddie Burnham, to mark a year since the much-loved 13-year-old girl took her own life.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddie's friends Finlay, Rhys, Henli, Sophia and Mae took part in a Tough Mudder - an endurance 10-to-12-mile obstacle course - and have so far raised more than £1,600 for the bereavement charity Bodie Hodges Foundation, with donations still coming in.

Maddie took her life in September last year. Since then her family and friends have been raising money for the charity, which offers support after the loss of a child and have been supporting the family through the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kibworth Mead Academy student, from Great Glen, was described as a ‘happy, strong and spirited teenager, who loved spending time outdoors' and showed no indication that she was struggling.

Left: Maddie's friends Finlay, Rhys, Henli, Sophia and Mae took part in a Tough Mudder. Right: Maddie Burnham.

Her friends, alongside their teacher Beth Palmer, completed the tough course to raise money for the Forever Loved Fund in memory of Maddie, which was created by the Bodie Hodges Foundation.

To donate visit justgiving.com/campaign/inmemoryofmaddie

To date, mum Jackie has completed the Great North Run and, with her son-in-law Jordan Spiezick, the Leicester 10k.

She is due to take part in another Leicester 10k on October 26 - and The London Marathon in April next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All together, the fund has received more than £8,600 from family, friends and supporters.

Jackie said: “I would like Maddie’s story out there to help parents to have a conversation with their children. Suicide is such a complex word but it needs to be discussed more.”