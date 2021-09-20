Much-loved priest says his goodbyes at a moving final service in Harborough

Revd James Pickersgill with a picture of St Dionysius Church and the Old Grammar School.

Much-loved priest Revd James Pickersgill said his goodbyes at a moving final service after four and a half years in Market Harborough.

During this time he has served as team vicar, working across the five Anglican churches in and around Market Harborough and with particular responsibility for leading St Dionysius Church.

In his new role he’ll be serving as Bishop's chaplain, working closely with Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow.

In a moving final service, team rector Revd Barry Hill paid his tributes to James before a huge queue formed around the church as each congregation member came forward to be blessed in God’s name by James.

James also made and presented a large wooden cross he had hand-made for the church.

The service was followed by a lunch for congregations from across the five Anglican Churches at The Cube, which saw James and the family been given a range of thank you gifts (including a giant axe, to be used in James’ hobby of 'wood chopping').

James said: "I am so grateful to God for calling us here nearly five years ago.

Revd James Pickersgill with an unusual present - and axe for his woodcutting!

"The people of St Dionysius and the community will always be in my heart.

"I have loved playing our part amongst the churches in and around Market Harborough.

"My mum always taught me to say 'thank you for having me' whenever I went anywhere, so as I prepare to say farewell, 'thanks so much for having me' and may God's blessing and presence rest among you."