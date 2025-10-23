MP visits King Group to learn about company’s operations in Market Harborough

By Neil Shefferd
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
Harborough MP Neil O'Brien visited The King Group's premises in the town to learn more about the company's operations
Harborough MP Neil O’Brien visited The King Group’s premises in the town to learn more about the manufacturer’s operations in the area.

The King Group is the longest established British trailer manufacturer and was founded in Market Harborough in 1962 by Canadian engineer Vern King.

During a visit to the company’s site on the Riverside industrial estate Neil learned more about The King Group’s work in the areas of vehicle engineering, transport safety and rail support.

The Member of Parliament toured workshops and spoke to staff about their specialist work, while also discussing the company’s future plans and investment in new technology.

Speaking after the visit Neil said: “It’s always valuable to visit local employers and hear directly from businesses about the opportunities they’re experiencing.

“King Group are doing some really exciting things in defence, rail and road safety.

“I’m always amazed by the variety of incredible businesses operating in our local economy, each contributing in different ways to jobs and growth across the area.”

