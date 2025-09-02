MP visits Fleckney Community Library to celebrate its role as a ‘thriving hub for community life’

MP Alberto Costa visited Fleckney Community Library to celebrate its role as a "thriving hub for literacy, digital inclusion, and community life".

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run entirely by trustees of The Friends of Fleckney Library Charity and a team of dedicated volunteers, the library is now funded through donations, grants, charity membership fees and fundraising.

Mr Costa’s visit on Thursday August 28 shone a spotlight on the library’s successes, from inspiring children through story time for families and early years children, the annual Summer Reading Challenge and visits from the local primary school to helping residents get online with its well-equipped IT suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Marshall, chairman of The Friends of Fleckney Library, welcomed Mr Costa’s and said: “Reading for pleasure changes lives and a library is a vital asset, providing a warm, friendly welcome and a safe place for the local community to enjoy. We are proud to share how our volunteers are making that happen here in Fleckney and delighted to be able to show Alberto Costa MP the difference we’re making every day.”

MP Alberto Costa during his visit to Fleckney Community Library.

Alberto Costa MP said: “Fleckney Community Library is a shining example of what can be achieved when local people come together to support and improve their community. From providing a welcoming place for local residents to enjoy and meet with other people, encouraging children to read and write, to providing vital digital access for residents, the volunteers here are making a real difference.

"I was delighted to visit and to support their efforts to keep this wonderful service thriving for years to come.”