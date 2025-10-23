MP urges chief executive to refuse ‘unlawful’ Lutterworth planning application

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has weighed into the controversy surrounding a planning application on land at Woodway Lane in Lutterworth

A Leicestershire MP has weighed in on a controversial “unlawful” traveller site, urging council officials to refuse plans amid growing concern in the community.

The controversy surrounds land at Woodway Lane, Claybrooke Parva, in Lutterworth, after an “unauthorised change of use” started late last month.

The change, which saw the land converted into a travellers site, has been branded “cynical and unlawful” by residents, and led to officials on Harborough District Council (HDC) to issue a temporary stop notice for the site earlier this month.

The notice requires the development be stopped immediately.

Retrospective plans for nine “self-build and custom build” traveller pitches from applicant Mr Smith have since been lodged with HDC, but the proposal has sparked much concern, with 91 objections filed to the council.

These include a number of concerns linked to public safety and reported “criminal activity” in the area. Now, South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has weighed in on the controversy and called on the council to refuse the plan.

In a letter to HDC chief executive John Richardson Mr Costa said the site is not in the council’s Local Plan - a document which sets out where developments can and cannot take place -and should “therefore be refused”.

He said: “Whilst I recognise the need within Harborough District for sites to accommodate members of the traveller community, such sites must be located in areas that are suitable in planning terms and consistent with the Local Plan.

“Furthermore, given the site’s proximity to the A5 - a major highway that has undergone various safety improvements over the years - any additional traffic generated by this development would likely have a detrimental impact on road safety. For this reason, too, the application should be refused.”

Mr Costa said the traveller site, if approved, would also “adversely affect” the visual character of the area and once again called on the council to refuse Mr Smith’s plan.

Prior to his letter, Mr Costa had also claimed he was contacting the Secretary of State over the matter to ensure that the stop notice is upheld and those ignoring it “are held to account”.

In planning documents, Mr Smith describes the current use of the land as a field, but also describes it as not vacant. The application form also notes a new vehicle access is proposed from the highway to serve the traveller pitches.

A consultation on the proposal runs until Monday October 27, with a council decision due next month.

Speaking previously, an HDC spokesperson said it was “seeking further legal advice” in relation to the stop notice.

