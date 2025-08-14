MP to hold public meeting this Friday over large scale developments in Harborough district

The meeting will discuss large-scale developments.

“Serious concerns” have been raised over a number of huge developments planned in Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa is hosting a meeting on Friday (August 15) to debate the projects which he says are “critical issues” in the area.

It comes in the wake of a number of major developments planned in the area. These include the controversial Tarmac Sand and Gravel Quarry proposed for Misterton, while 2,750 new houses are also planned for Lutterworth East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Costa said he has invited all relevant councillors on Leicestershire County Council (LCC) and Harborough District Council (HDC) to hear the views of residents, with some of the schemes raising many objections. The quarry plan, for Misterton, near Lutterworth, looks to put in place a sand and gravel quarry on land directly to the south of the A4304, but has seen residents raise “serious concerns” about “significant health” and environmental” impacts.

The Lutterworth East scheme was secured by LCC in 2022, but significant changes have since been put in place. These changes, approved by HDC’s planning committee last December, affect the numbers of affordable homes on site.

Previously, there was a planned 40 per cent affordable home share, but this has now been changed to a maximum of 40 per cent and a minimum of 10 per cent on site. At the time, the county council said the change had been made as the existing terms meant the major scheme was not viable.

The applicant also proposed changes to the size of warehousing units as part of the wider 550-acre scheme – but these have proved contentious with Mr Costa. He claims both moves – and HDC’s subsequent approval – are in breach of the area’s local plan.

The controversial developments set to be discussed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tarmac Sand and Gravel Quarry at Misterton

Lutterworth East 2,750 new houses

Lutterworth East Large-Scale Warehousing

Huge Battery Storage Site near Swinford

Warehousing near Gibbet Hill Roundabout

Concerns have been raised over the changes to the Lutterworth East warehousing scheme, which has seen a number of restrictions removed by HDC planning officers in a bid to “make the development more attractive to developers”.

A planned battery storage site, known as “Swinford Energy Park”, has raised eyebrows too. This scheme would comprise a 400kV transmission substation along with the necessary infrastructure in Swinford.

Mr Costa said this week’s meeting at Lutterworth College, which is for South Leicestershire constituents alone, has already seen its 400 ticket allocation filled. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

He told reporters: “The incredible response to this meeting reflects the deep interest and concern our community has for the future of Lutterworth and its surrounding villages. I encourage all ticket holders to join us to voice their views, and for those unable to attend, please tune in via our Facebook live stream to stay engaged with these critical issues.”

The meeting takes place on this Friday (August 15) and will be hosted on Alberto Costa’s Facebook page for those who did not get tickets to attend.