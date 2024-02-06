MP Neil O'Brien at Market Harborough FC.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien is encouraging discussions on how best to use disused land owned by the district council.

The MP has arranged a meeting with sports club representatives and councillors to discuss how land near Harborough Leisure Centre could benefit local sports, Guides and cadet groups.

Mr O’Brien said: “Market Harborough is lucky to have a thriving sports scene, and lots of active youth groups. Huge numbers of young people are involved in the Football Club, which is going from strength to strength.

“When you go down there on the weekend, the car park is absolutely rammed. The parking is one of the things I want to discuss. Cars are rammed in really tightly, and with a lot of small children running around, it would be good to find some way to take the pressure off and make it safer.

“There’s a lot of land which the council has round the back of the leisure centre which isn’t really used at the moment, and might find some sort of better use.”

He also wants to address flooding issues following the flurry of storms in January.

He explained: “There have also been problems with flooding on the site, most recently at the start of this year. It is at the bottom of the hills that slope down from East Farndon, and I am keen to discuss that too.”