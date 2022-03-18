MP discusses the Russian invasion of Ukraine with veterans in Lutterworth

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said he was “proud” to meet veteran servicemen and women in Lutterworth as they discussed the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Conservative MP went along to see members of Lutterworth Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club at the town’s Wycliffe Rooms.

Alberto spoke to veterans about their time serving in the armed forces, the Government’s mental health reforms for veterans and the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alberto Costa MP with Lutterworth Armed Forces Breakfast Club

“I was very proud to meet with a number of local veterans from the fantastic Lutterworth Veterans Breakfast Club in order to thank them for their service to the Queen and country and to hear more about the issues many veterans face in the present day,” said the MP.

“We also discussed the ongoing and tragic situation in Ukraine.

“I was pleased to update the club on the ongoing work that the Government is doing through the Office of Veterans Affairs to ensure all those who served our country receive the support and assistance they need.”

Peter Hollinshead, chairman of the Lutterworth veterans’ club, said: “I would like to thank Alberto for coming to spend time to speak and hear from veterans at the Lutterworth Veterans Breakfast club with some members coming from Hinckley to attend.

“It was interesting to hear what the Government is doing for veterans' welfare - including putting more money into mental health which affects many veterans and serving military personnel.

“I understand that members had concerns about the current situation in Ukraine.