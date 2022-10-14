More Ukrainian refugees set to be welcomed to the Harborough district

More refugees due to stay with hosts in the Harborough district have arrived in the UK in the last month.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March, refugees from the war have been invited to stay in the UK under the Ukrainian Sponsorship and Family schemes.

The former sets up refugees with hosts in the UK for an initial six months, who receive support from their local council and a stipend of £350.

More refugees due to stay with hosts in the Harborough district have arrived in the UK in the last month.

New figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 215 Ukrainian refugee households due in the Harborough district – from 270 successful applications – had arrived in the UK by October 4 under the sponsorship scheme.

This was up from 201 arrivals on September 6, when 264 visas had been issued.