'More than just a fitness studio': Core Collective enjoys successful start in North Kilworth
The studio, which is based on Pincet Lane, opened on Monday October 20, and offers a range of mat and reformer pilates sessions.
There are currently 19 classes which run both mornings and evenings, every day of the week, led by instructors Meg, Tracey, Amrit and Nicole.
The Core Collective currently runs a range of social events, including Saturday date nights and monthly Sunday socials, consisting of a pilates session followed by a drink and cake afterwards.
North Kilworth was chosen as a venue for the studio as the area did not have anything like this, and it provided the opportunity to bring a lot of smaller villages together.
A spokesperson for The Core Collective explained: “The idea behind the studio was born out of a passion for pilates matched with an understanding that as a society we need somewhere to look after our well-being.”